Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 12th
- Aries – Today is going to be a good day for you. You’re seeing the positive side of everything around you. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and will continue to give you the creativity you’ll need to continue your good mind set.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You tend to be a very selfish and needy person, but you should be able to see the light today. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) showing you the error in your ways and making you want to change. This won’t be easy for you, but you’ll get there soon, just stay positive!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Don’t focus on what’s “supposed” to happen next; instead focus on enjoying life no matter what happens. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you navigate through this new approach to life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Many aspects in your life need a lot of time and energy to grow and flourish, kind of like a plant. If you’re not sure where to start, allow Uranus, present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), to work its magic. You’ll be able to tend to everything in your life and still have time to focus on some self-care! Enjoy your day!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re on a roll today! Don’t allow other’s insecurities to get in the way of your success. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) allowing you to shine and block out any distractions standing in your way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – There could be some news today that will rock your world. Before you run and hide make sure you surround yourself with people you trust. Jupiter is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you feel the support from everyone around you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’ve tackled your fair share of battles, and you’ll finally be able to relax today! The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you the energy needed to see your strength. If you can get through this, you can get through anything.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio –A lot of people are going to be speaking nonsense towards you. Make sure you pay attention to their body language and their non-verbal actions because it’s not what they say, but what they’re not saying. This will be easy for you with Saturn blessing your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You thrive on the opinions of others, and today is no different. But there is a slight change; with Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll finally believe what others are saying about you. You’ll carry this newfound confidence for days to come, but it’s going to be very important you stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – The planet Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to remind you to finish something you haven't quite finished. Getting things done will make you feel so much better, so don't wait!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Now is the time to pay attention to every detail. Having a plan is fine, but you don't want to jeopardize it by trying to fix something you messed up because you weren't focused. While the Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), let it help you get focused.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Today is a day of love as the Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). In your closest relationship, fireworks may appear, and you should take advantage of them. Find creative ways to let this energy work for you and your partner.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.