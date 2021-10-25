Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 20th
- Aries – Your partner may need some one-on-one time with you today. It’s good to feel loved and needed by someone and this will help you because you have a tendency of feeling less than. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both love on each other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re quick to anger, and blame others; this attitude must change before you end up casting out everyone around you. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you a healthy way to change your attitude towards conflict.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Today is going to be your day. You woke up on the right side of the bed and you’re feeling yourself. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to shine more than ever before. You deserve to feel good about yourself and never forget how awesome you are.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Today you’re going to learn the importance of separating your work and personal life. Once you let Mercury work in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll see how happy you can be with your life, and you’ll be surprised to see how much you’ve been missing out on.
- Your day is an 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Your emotions are running on high today; people could just look at you a certain way and you’ll get upset. With Mars and Saturn changing their paths and heading into your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’ll be able to lean on the people closest to you and remain calm.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – The North Node moves into you Tenth House (of Career Profession and Responsibility). As this is happening, some of the greatest joys and challenges are going to come, but you’re going to be happy to tackle them and finish them all.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – With Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’re a little more hesitant to be around others today. Take the time today and the next few days and just stay by yourself and focus on finding who you are.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You want to keep your eyes and ears open for any chance of a social invitation because Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) picking up the pace in this area of your life. It’s going to do you some good to be around your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’ve been so busy with your work and family matters that you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and now is the time to listen and make sure you’re all caught up.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of the reason you’re working so much. Don’t let the money guide you; your work is more meaningful than the paycheck you get and don’t forget that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.