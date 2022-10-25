Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 26th
- Aries - Getting through something difficult could be easier if you act silly. It won’t be hard for you since the Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Regardless of your feelings, just do it. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus - If you're involved with someone, today is the day to take it to the next level. And if you are single, you might meet someone special today. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is ruled by Venus, giving you the skills you need to succeed. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini - Everyone seems to have a new understanding at home, and happiness reigns. You'll also experience a sense of peace and quiet thanks to Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer - Your career will progress well since the Sun is in the Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). In the last few years, you have become much more adept at balancing a wide variety of things at once and it shows. This is your opportunity to take your career to the next level! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Leo - Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by the Sun today, giving you confidence to follow your instincts. It's always a challenge for you to make the right choice the first time, but hopefully this will be the last time you'll second guess yourself. Trust yourself and you'll be fine. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo - Learn how to do new projects by watching YouTube videos and browsing Pinterest. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is ruled by Pluto, which can help you improve your work situation. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Libra - You are trying to be someone you aren't and due to the Sun being in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), things will change. Ultimately, the people you need will find you because of who you are. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio - You will feel so much more confident moving forward as you focus on accomplishing your goals. It will be even easier for you to go at your own pace when Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius - You shouldn't make rash decisions or interact with other people at this time, because you don't have a clear mind. As Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image), you won't have to worry. It will only take a day or two for you to feel normal again. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Use things in moderation today, when Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secrets). If they are overdone, they can cause problems. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius - During your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), the Moon illuminates your emotions and helps you express them in a healthy way. The changes that need to be made will be determined by you, and you will follow through on them. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces - Since Mars is in your Third House (of Communication), this is a good time to talk to friends. Make sure you get everything off your chest so that you can move forward by keeping your core values in mind. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.