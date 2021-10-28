Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 27th
- Aries – It seems like you’re just spinning your wheels and you’re not going anywhere. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you to see yourself in a more positive light. It doesn’t matter what others think of you; it matters what you think of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you confidence and the right words you need to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Don’t run around in circles trying to fix everything in your life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed light on some crucial ways you can change yourself, so you don’t have to go crazy.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Your love life hasn’t been looking so promising lately, but with Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll feel a rebirth! You’re going to feel more confident with yourself, which will allow you to be open with your partner. You’ll finally be in the mood to let others love you, because you are in love with yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You have a cool and calm demeaner today even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Thanks to your organizational skills this hectic time will be a walk in the park for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for what you want.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Your projects have taken some time to get started, but now they are all running full speed, which is causing you to go full speed also. You need to slow down before you crash and burn. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find a good balance.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – The environment that you spend most of your time in is starting to feel a little overwhelming for you. Before you make some drastic changes, start by redecorating and organizing everything. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you calm down.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are better left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde, this is making you rather unforgettable and you’re finally seeing yourself as others see you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re going to need to regroup and get comfortable in your own skin. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you the extra boost that you need. Once the hard work is done, you’ll be able to relax and be confident in who you are.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security. After all, you trust your friends and know they wouldn’t do anything to put you in danger.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces –The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that are better when you don’t expect it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.