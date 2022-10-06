Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 5th
- Aries – Everything seems to be going according to plan, and you seem to be becoming idle. Consider taking up a new hobby or interest if you are uncomfortable with this. You can find your way with Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Today you'll get a full load of excitement if you've been lacking some. You and your friends are going to be surrounded by some light drama because Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Take it in stride and laugh it off at the end of the day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – When the Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you’ll feel ready for the next phase in your personal development. Whether you are working on spiritual, emotional, or physical development, you will benefit from today's aspect.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You and your partner have been arguing and you are unwilling to budge from your position. Venus will be in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) during this time to help you resolve your issues bringing you closer than ever before.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Life seems to be the same old same old, even though you're living one day at a time. There's nothing wrong with a small adventure as long as it's an adventure. You can find what you need to regain your mental health with Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – It is imperative that you establish harmony within yourself before you can create harmony among others. Make sure you take care of your own needs instead of expecting others to do so. Even when boundaries become ambiguous, try to maintain them. You don't fall prey to manipulation with Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – Mercury rules your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), so you may need to adjust your work ethic. Consider ways to increase your productivity. Putting things off for too long will lead to an accumulation of work.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You'll be able to let go of some negative energy now that Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). You'll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level this way, and both of you will be happier for it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You usually have a well-planned routine. You want to stick to your way of doing things. There are, however, other people who are coming into the picture who may be interested in taking on leadership roles. It is important for you to remain confident as Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your friends will still reach out to you despite your busy schedule. Although it will be hard to make time for them, you'll be the best person to help them thanks to Pluto in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Avoid sending out vibes that might push others away. Even if you don't trust new people, give them a chance to prove themselves. Your personality has changed as a result of Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secrets).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces –. A surreal feeling pervades the day. It's possible to be fooled into believing the illusion is real. The presence of Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) will prevent you from losing sight of your objectivity in the midst of your feelings.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.