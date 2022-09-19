Your Horoscope For Wednesday September 21st
- Aries – Are you having problems with the lighting or heating in your home? There may not be anyone available to fix it. You may be able to get through the night with candles and flashlights. It's a good idea to view it as an adventure as Jupiter occupies your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance)! Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.
- Taurus – Having the Sun in your Third House (of Communication) today may make you feel the need to socialize. You may not be able to reach some of your friends. There might be a frustrating game of phone tag, so drop by instead. You can arrange to seethem then or later. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – As a result, you'll be able to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship and see past relationships in a new light. You are also happy because Saturn is positioned in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You may panic over trying to keep in touch with a loved one today with Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Families, Homes, Roots, and Security). Try not to jump to conclusions. Your friend's silence might have been caused by something unexpected, so don't be impatient. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) may make you eager to meet a romantic partner today. You may be denied if you ask. If your friend doesn't want to see you, don't assume that he or she won't. You may have to wait. Hold on to your faith and don't give up! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Due to the fact that you may meet someone who is charming and will knock you off your feet, you'll need to listen to your intuition today. Saturn occupies your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and if you pursue this relationship, it may end before it begins. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – This day may be very busy in your community with rallies or protests. It will be more beneficial for you today to stay home when Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth). Alternatively, you can protest with your wallet or vote. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – A great deal of change is taking place in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Despite other people's stress, you are enjoying your career these days. When it comes to spending time with your family, kids, or SO, the universe demands nothing less than complete transformation. It only takes a little to make a big difference, so don’t overdo. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Take a moment to focus on yourself before moving forward. Your work has been nonstop. A sense of peace comes from your Sixth House (of Work and Health), which is ruled by Mars. Mental health can be restored through meditation. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – This afternoon, you might attend an activity about a subject that piques your interests. You may gain new insights from a person whose conversation stimulates your mind. You may be attracted to this person and maybe even get romantically involved with them at some point since Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You may not know what's making a family member moody. You should not overanalyze situations because Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). In most cases, you should just come right out and ask. This person just has some minor problems to resolve. Don't worry about them. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – Perhaps you have been captivated by a public figure or an author today. What this person has to say may appeal to you. The more you know about their work, the better. You may receive some valuable insights from Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.