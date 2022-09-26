Your Horoscope For Wednesday September 28th
- Aries – When Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), your dreams and visions are rosy. If you don't understand what your dreams are trying to tell you, you shouldn't conclude that they are prophetic. But remember there are many meanings to dreams, so let them guide you. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The artistic abilities you possess today may seem stifled. It may be difficult for you to decide what to do with a half-completed project, despite being eager to complete it. While Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), your ideas may flow as if by magic. There is no rush to finish the work when there is no tight deadline. Please take your time! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Having worked hard to improve your life in any way you can, today is a good day for you to see the progress you have made. It will encourage you to continue down the path you are on since Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Many people who are interested in psychic or spiritual matters may attend a social gathering in your community tonight. Due to Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you can learn a lot and make some new friends. Be attentive, keep your address book handy, and stay alert. Have a great time! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Looking in the mirror today could make you feel anxious about your appearance. In spite of this, you probably look much better than you think. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), so don't overreact to everything. You probably just need a little rest to get back to your old self. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Keeping to your daily routine will serve you well today. You will be swayed into different directions by many people and Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you stay true to yourself. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Critically evaluate your own ideas more often. It's hard to work alone, but sometimes you can't separate reality from fantasy when you're in the midst of new innovations. Having Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) today will allow you to make this distinction. Your day is 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Today, you might dream of adventure, perhaps involving travel. Your routine is likely boring you and you want to change it. You will be fine with Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Try something new this afternoon. You'll come up with a good idea eventually. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You may be reminded of something you’ve been trying to forget as a result of today's events. The emotions attached to today's interactions will also affect you. It's time to tell others your story so you won't have to hide anything anymore - Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Your day is a 5. Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – It's easy for you to delay gratification. You are encouraged to focus on your strengths and endeavor to create a world of balance by the Moon's energy in your First House (of Self-Image). The key to success is having a healthy physical life, and commitment is what makes it possible. Getting everything you want isn't about denial. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Keeping your distance from any workplace tension is a good idea. With Mars in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you speak with reason. There will be better communication and a better work environment. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – As Mercury occupies your Third House (of Communication), there are a lot of moving parts in your life that involve many people, meaning there's no room for miscommunication in your life. It's human nature and it will happen to us all. To prevent conflict, stay positive and be as clear as you can. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.