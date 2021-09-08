Your Horoscope For Wednesday September 8th
- Aries – You’re feeling very social and chatty today. Take advantage of this energy and call a friend who you haven’t spoken to in a while. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the gift of listening, causing you and your friend to get closer.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – It’s as if someone pressed the fast forward button on your life; you’re just darting all over the place and leaving people in the dust. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you laser focus on your end goal so nothing can stop you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you let go of all your responsibilities today so you can let your hair down and have some fun. You’re always so serious, and you’re not even sure what fun looks like anymore. Today will change all of that for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure you surround yourself with people who are like-minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage) to guide you to really look at all your relationships. You’ve been putting more time and energy into one more than others; maybe this works for you but think about others and their feelings.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You may be wanting to sweep your problems under the rug, but be careful if you bury too much things might explode later. Instead, talk with your family and let them guide you during this tough time. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you listen to their wise advice.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) opening your eyes to much that goes unseen. Some things may be shown to you in a dream that you will not like; the only thing you can do is change them ASAP. But don’t worry you’re not alone!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – There’s a mix of energies today, and it’s going to be messy. The best thing for you is to stay away and focus on you and your home life. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) proving that the only thing you can control is how you let things affect you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) hinting that you should be a little more introspective than usual. This can serve you well, because you not only will you learn a lot about yourself but you’ll be learning about the people who are the closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish it and so much more! Your confidence has sky rocketed and nothing can stop you from reaching your goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you feel confident and able to tackle everything standing in your way. You’re too much of a strong person to let something take away your confidence. You got this, and don’t give in to others saying otherwise.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.