Your Horoscopes For Wednesday August 18th
- Aries – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a perfect time to have those conversations with the people you need to have them with. This is going to help grow these relationships and take them to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus –Today is all about having fun and throwing your cares to the wind. Plan something fun with some of your friends and make those life long memories. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), which is going to bring even more joy to your activities today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper and deeper with your close friends and family. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships right before your eyes. By sharing your deep thoughts it will do wonders for your relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – New people are going to be interacting with you, and your conversations are going to be filled with new knowledge. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to motivate you embrace these new friendships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Are you happy with where your life is right now? What can you do to make improvements? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – There is more than meets the eye to a money situation today. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing the truth to light and once you get all the information, you’ll be better equipped to handle things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Your home life has been kinda foggy lately, but things are about to clear up up after what seems like an eternity. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help speed up this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This is going to make you more productive in everything that you tackle today. Things will still be hard on you, but you have this extra energy to get through your long list of duties so don’t waste it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re definitely worn out, but you just have to push through a little longer. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you plan something fun and wild once you’re done with all your work. Having this fun gathering planned will help make all the work worth it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Everything in life is going so well; you’re making great money, you love your job, but where do your relationships stand? Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to show you that there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this area.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You need to get ahead in your work life but you’re hesitant to make any rash choices. You may not have that kind of time; if you want the job you’re going to need to jump in with both feet. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this is going to take the anxiety of the unknown away for a little.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything that you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.