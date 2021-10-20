Jeff, Laura and Backstage Ben Pumpkin Drive Thru

Let's give them PUMPKIN to talk about - when we set you up with a FREE pumpkin provided by Kustermans!

Join Jeff, Laura and Backstage Ben the morning of Friday, October 29th from 8am - 10am, where Jeff and Ben will be doing their show LIVE, on-site! PLUS they'll be giving away 50 Pumpkins!

Show up, pop your trunk, and we'll safely place it the Pumpkin into your car for you! You'll also be able to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Swedish House Mafia when they come to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 5th, 2022!

Further details below!

Where: 696 Wellington Rd, London, ON N6C 4R2 (London Tourism - Welcome Centre)

When: October 29th, 8am - 11am

Why: FREE PUMPKIN!

We can't wait to see you there!