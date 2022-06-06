Tampon Tuesday is a unique way to help those in need and 97.5 Virgin Radio is inviting our listeners to help us donate!

Menstrual Hygiene Products continue to be one of the most requested yet least donated items at Food Banks.

Every Shoppers Drug Mart in London is accepting donations! We encourage you to stop by your local Shoppers Drug Mart and make a donation today. All products will be donated to the local food bank.