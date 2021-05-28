Your Horoscope For Friday May 28th
- Aries – There’s only so much you can control; you’ve been working so hard to make sure your goals are being met. Venus is coming into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) putting you at ease this weekend knowing you’ve accomplished all you wanted to do. So be at peace today and this weekend and do things that you enjoy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing some imagination and fantasy to your life today. Don’t bother fighting it, you’re going to be thinking out of the box and it will bring some spice to your daily life. And what better time to enjoy this new side of yourself than this weekend!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You’re been doubting yourself lately, and it’s been bringing down your mood and spirit. Don’t worry, The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) today and it’s going to remind you of who you are and what you can be. Your mood will lift today causing you to have a great day. And maybe this weekend you can invite some friends over and have a good night in.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Your partner may need one on one time with you today. You may get annoyed at first, but don’t be, you’ve been busy and they just miss you. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help both of you make the most out of tonight and this weekend. Make some special plans for the weekend with just you two and it’ll be something neither of you will forget.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Today you’re going have a hard look at your finances, and you’re going to have to cut back wherever you can. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you a true sense your financial situation. So this weekend instead of going out maybe have your friends and family come over and have some fun at home and for free!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’ve been running from your past for some time now, and it’s finally catching up with you today. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) showing you that it’s time to face your problems head on. Take the weekend to reflect and lean on others, if and when you need them. It’s going to be a process but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – The Moon is your Third House (of Communication) and it’s going to be clear you’re going to need to talk to some people who’ve been giving you problems. There’s nothing wrong with a little confrontation but you need to have a level head and not go into attack mode. Once this conversation is done, you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted and you’ll be able to enjoy the weekend!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’ve had it with pressures from work causing you to want to run away and hide. The best course of action is to spend some time today unplugged from the outside world. With Uranus in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’ll be able to relax in the quiet and comfort of your house. This weekend you should focus on your needs and then you’ll be ready to tackle next week head on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but the Moon and Mars will align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you one less thing to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with those around you. Kick off the fun tonight and allow the party to run through the whole weekend. You’ll feel more connected and recharged for the weeks to come.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved who you care about, but no matter what someone is going to get hurt. Take today and talk to both parties and stay as true to yourself as you can. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you navigate through all of this. This weekend is going to be dedicated to trying and fix this mess and hopefully you all will be able to go back to the way things were.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on your goals and responsibilities. So, stay focused today and accomplish as much as you can. But once you’re off the clock leave all your responsibilities behind and have a fun weekend. You definitely earned it!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There could be events that happen today that could change your view on life. This is going to be a good thing for you. Let Mercury work in your life as it’s in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you feel more confident moving forward. Take this weekend to plan out the new course you want to take and you’ll be ready to set sail come Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.