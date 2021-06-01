Your Horoscope For Tuesday June 1st
- Aries – There’s some probability that you’ll want to escape from reality today. You’re just not ready to face the demands that are being asked of you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to urge you to take the day off and focus on your mental health.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of Communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to just hear what you want and react without getting the full story. You’re going to have to change your ways because by doing this you’re causing a lot of problems. This is going to be hard at first, but with some patience you’ll feel more comfortable with this change.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your desire to enjoy new things and to experiment continues to occur. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the little extra boost you need to think and live outside the box.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You have your set of goals and you’re not allowing anything to move your focus. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused and motivated. This energy is going to serve you well in the long run.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Today’s Jupiter-Uranus trine is present in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping liberate you from a confining situation and your worries. This transit opens you up to new energies and attitudes. You have the support of all your close friends who just want you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You’re investing more energy into your ambitions but this drive can clash with your desire to be a free spirit. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that you want and need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re going to finally be able to express the secrets you’ve been holding on to for some time now. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) giving you the power to change your ways and move on with your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Your love life hasn’t been looking so promising lately, but with Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll feel a rebirth! You’re going to feel more confident with yourself, which will allow you to be open with your partner. You’ll finally be in the mood to let others love you, because you are in love with yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – It seems like you’re just spinning your wheels and you’re not going anywhere. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you see yourself in a more positive light. It doesn’t matter what others see in you, it matters what you see in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – Your projects have taken some time to get started, but now they are all running at full speed, causing you to do the same. You need to slow down before you crash and burn. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find the right balance.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re going to need to regroup and get comfortable in your own skin. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you the extra boost you need. Once the hard work is done, you’ll be able to relax and be confident in who you are.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, and you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.