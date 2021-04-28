Your Horoscope For Wednesday April 28th
- Aries – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you realize you need to listen to what others are telling you to change. These people have your best interests at heart so trust them and put in the work to help you make those changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you can be and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy and Secrets); you need to find some time for yourself today because you have some reflecting to do. Some prayer and meditation will help recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul. This is going to be something that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you make progress in your most needed areas. You want to improve your daily habits and become healthier but that will be a walk in the park, so Uranus is mainly going to focus on furthering your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make sure that your relationship is a priority. By taking this time to reassure your partner they are in fact the world to you, it will do wonders for the both of you and really bring you closer.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make it even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and it may be wise to use that charm on your partner, so they can pour a little more attention on you. If you don’t have a partner then use it to seal the deal on that person you’ve had your eye on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find a creative way to express yourself. You have a lot on your mind and it may help you think clearly and let go of some hard things. Also make sure you think outside the box because that’s when the real magic comes out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to be driven to complete your project. But keep in mind that Rome wasn’t built in a day; you’re going to need to take breaks and also enlist some of your friends to help you out. You’re going to make memories that’ll last a lifetime.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart-to-heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with Mercury’s help you’ll be able to get your point across in a loving manner.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.