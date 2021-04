Serena Ryder Talks New Album & Her Love For Montreal!

Super happy to welcome to Virgin Radio six-time Juno Award-winning artist Serena Ryder! Serena talks about her new album "The Art Of Falling Apart" as well as getting back into archery during quarantine, wanting to collaborate with Montreal artist Kaytranada, what her fave cheat meal is and why she has seriously thought about moving to Montreal!