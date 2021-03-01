iHeartRadio
What songs move you?  What songs are just..meh?  

You can help decide the songs played on Virgin Radio AND win five hundred dollars cash?

Join our Pick The Hits Music Survey Panel and help determine what song hits number one each week.

Just click the link below and get started!

SIGN UP FOR THE SURVEY TO WIN

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 2, 2021, based on the local time at your place of residence. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec, Canada who have reached the age of majority in their place of residence. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the 8 prizes is $500 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the number of eligible entries received for all the participating stations during the applicable entry period. Number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and entry available at montreal.virginradio.ca

