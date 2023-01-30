95.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support Black History Month
95.9 Virgin Radio has a great way for you to connect to Black History Month in Montreal.
Below, is a list of local resources, events and stories from Black Montrealers who have left their mark and contributed to the rich cultural tapestry that makes up our city.
Stories about Black Montrealers by Black Montrealers:
Frederick R. Phillips
Tracy Phillips shares the story of her father, Frederick R. Phillips:
Yolande James
Bruny Surin shares the story of Yolande James:
Trevor Williams
Joel Anthony shares Trevor Williams' story:
Events in Montreal:
Below are a handful of special events happening in and around Montreal for Black History Month. You can find more here.
- Yamoussa Bangoura
February 3, 2023
Bibliothèque Multiculturelle (1535 Bd Chomedey, Laval)
Yamoussa Bangoura, an incredibly talented circus performer who created the show Odysséeo for Cavalia, shares his artistic journey in Laval on February 3rd.
- Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes
February 2, 2023, 7pm and February 5, 2023, 10am
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (1380 Sherbrooke St W)
Celebrate American Jazz at Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes on February 2nd and 5th at the Montreal Museum of Fine Art.
- The contribution of Black communities in the healthcare system
February 8, 2023, 1pm
Online
Join this online conference on February 8th to learn about the contributions to health services in Quebec made by the black community.
- Fondu Au Noir Festival
February 8-12, 2023
The Fondu Au Noir festival is back for it’s 12th edition from February 8-12, and has organized a discussion with Dominique Anglade, film screenings, and much more!
- Yaovi Bouka: Leadership sans frontière
February 9, 2023, 7pm
Bibliothèque Multiculturelle (1535 Bd Chomedey, Laval)
Learn from professor of finance and project management at Université de Québec à Chicoutimi Yaovi Lucas Bouka at his Leadership Without Borders talk on February 9th.
- Headdresses of Africa
February 12, 2023, 1pm
Pointe-à-Callière, 350 Place Royale
Learn more about the beautiful and traditional African headdresses on February 12th with art collector and Afromusée founder Guy Mushagalusa Chigoho.
- Blackhawks @ Canadiens
February 14, 2023, 7pm
Bell Centre, 1909 avenue des Canadiens de Montréal
The Canadiens will be holding their annual Black History Night on February 14th against Chicago. You can nominate an Impact Player; a community member who makes a real difference in their community. Ten candidates will be honoured at the game, receiving a free ticket and limited-edition Habs merch.
- Kingdom Choir
February 19, 2023, 4pm
Place des Arts, 175 Ste. Catherine West
Don’t miss the legendary gospel choir, Kingdom Choir, performing at Place des Arts on February 19th.
- Une Fois c’t’un Noir (screening)
February 22, 2023, 6pm
McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke West
The McCord Stewart Museum is presenting the documentary Une Fois c’t’un Noir, followed by a discussion, on February 22nd.
- Dancehall vs. Afrobeat
February 24, 2023, 10pm
Location TBA
The Dancehall vs. Afrobeat party hosted by FOLLOWdaRIDDIM on February 24th will have you dancing the night away!
- Money Youth Talent Show
February 25, 2023, 7pm
Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, 7141 Sherbrooke West
Support black youth and help encourage them to be leaders in their communities by attending the Money Youth Talent Show on February 25th, co-hosted by Malik Shaheed and Dorothy Clarke.
- BLK Winterfest
February 4-26, 2023
The BLK Winterfest is an opportunity for Black Canadians of all ages to enjoy winter activities like skiing, ice climbing, skating and more, all through February!
Local organizations to support:
The Centre for Community Organizations has a full list of local organizations supporting the Montreal Black community that could use your support. Here are a select few:
- The Black Community Resource Centre
The Black Community Resource Centre (BCRC) is always looking for volunteers or donations. Consult them for full list of resources, programs, scholarships and more that are available to community members.
- Black ‘n’ Role
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Montreal offers programs like the Black ‘n’ Role program, pairing a child of the lack community with a mentor of the same community. Donate your time or your resources to a great cause.
- Hoodstock
Hoodstock has been supporting equality, justice and community programs, while combatting police brutality and the spread of COVI-19 in Montreal’s Black Community.
- O3: On Our Own
O3 supports young and vulnerable parents and children in Montreal facing significant socio-economic barriers.
- Pour 3 Points
Pour 3 Points supports youth from underprivileged neighbourhoods by training strong coaches who will have meaningful impacts on these children’s lives.