Caring for Kids Radiothon 2021

MCHFRAD_Bell16x9

August 26th is the Virgin Radio Caring for Kids Radiothon for the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation.

Our phone bank partners Dormez-Vous return once again to support this great cause. Sleep well, stay well, and feel great knowing you're changing the lives of sick children right here in Quebec. 

Tune in to the Caring for Kids Radiothon for a glimpse of life at the Children’s, as young patients and their families share personal stories of how their lives have been touched by the exceptional care of the hospital’s dedicated staff.

Since 2004, the Caring for Kids Radiothon has raised over $24 million to meet the Hospital’s most urgent needs. Let’s make this one the best yet - join the Circle of Hugs!

From 95.9 Virgin Radio.

 

