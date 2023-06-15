iHeartRadio
Virgin Radio's Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park is back! Virgin Radio, CTV and Sweet Sixteen Classic Little Candies invite you to watch some of the biggest releases available on the big screen and under stars!

Join us after dinner with your blankets and lawn chairs and we’ll bring a truck load of candy from Sweet Sixteen and more treats!

From Sweet Sixteen Classic Little Candies, CTV and Montreal’s #1 Hit Music Station, 95.9 Virgin Radio!
 


 

Movie starts after the sun goes down at the following parks:

  • Pierrefonds-Roxboro – July 5
    Alexander Park in Pierrefonds
    14899 Rue Oakwood, Pierrefonds, QC H9H 1Y1
    Movie: Top Gun Maverick
     

  • Dollard-des-Ormeaux – July 19
    Centennial Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
    3000 rue Lake, DDO H9B 2M1
    Movie: The Mummies
     

  • Town of Mount-Royal – August 9
    Danyluk Park in Town of Mount Royal
    60 Roosevelt Av., Mount Royal H3R 1Z4
    Movie: Shazam
     

  • Montreal West – Aug 16
    Hodgson Field in Montreal West
    220 Bedbrook, Montreal West H4X 1S1
    Movie: Dungeons and Dragons

