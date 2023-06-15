Virgin Radio's Movies in the Park
Movies in the Park is back! Virgin Radio, CTV and Sweet Sixteen Classic Little Candies invite you to watch some of the biggest releases available on the big screen and under stars!
Join us after dinner with your blankets and lawn chairs and we’ll bring a truck load of candy from Sweet Sixteen and more treats!
From Sweet Sixteen Classic Little Candies, CTV and Montreal’s #1 Hit Music Station, 95.9 Virgin Radio!
Movie starts after the sun goes down at the following parks:
-
Pierrefonds-Roxboro – July 5
Alexander Park in Pierrefonds
14899 Rue Oakwood, Pierrefonds, QC H9H 1Y1
Movie: Top Gun Maverick
-
Dollard-des-Ormeaux – July 19
Centennial Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
3000 rue Lake, DDO H9B 2M1
Movie: The Mummies
-
Town of Mount-Royal – August 9
Danyluk Park in Town of Mount Royal
60 Roosevelt Av., Mount Royal H3R 1Z4
Movie: Shazam
-
Montreal West – Aug 16
Hodgson Field in Montreal West
220 Bedbrook, Montreal West H4X 1S1
Movie: Dungeons and Dragons