Britney Spears' Tell-All On Hold After Two A-Listers Get Angry
- Britney Spears’ autobiography has been put on hold temporarily over some celebrity concerns
- A source tells “The Sun,” that “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written"
- No one knows who the angry A-listers are though Spears has been linked to many over her career. People online are speculating that one of those people could be Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake
- Spears’ book deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million is postponed to until sometime at the end of this year
Source: NY Post