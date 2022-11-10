Jennifer Aniston looks 🔥 on the cover of Allure.

She talks about how hard she tried to get pregnant in her 30s and 40s: "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

She added, quote, "So here I am today. The ship has sailed." She says she has "zero regrets" about her efforts, and is even relieved that it's over, in a sense, because she doesn’t have to think about it anymore.