Jennifer Aniston looks 🔥 on the cover of Allure.


She talks about how hard she tried to get pregnant in her 30s and 40s:  "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it.  I was throwing everything at it.  I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs.  Do yourself a favor.'  You just don't think it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added, quote, "So here I am today. The ship has sailed." She says she has  "zero regrets" about her efforts, and is even relieved that it's over, in a sense, because she doesn’t have to think about it anymore. 

