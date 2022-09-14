The Average Person Has 13 Shows and 16 Movies on Their Watch List
According to a new poll, the average person has 13 TV shows and 16 movies on their watch list, which is about 104 hours' worth of content. And 68% of us think it'll be nearly impossible to get through all of it.
Here are the Top 15 shows on people's watch lists:
1. "Stranger Things", 24%
2. "Game of Thrones", 21%
3. "The Walking Dead", 21%
4. "Breaking Bad", 19%
5. "Squid Game", 19%
6. "The Crown", 18%
7. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", 18%
8. "Euphoria", 18%
9. "The Mandalorian", 18%
10. "Better Call Saul", 18%
11. "Friends", 17%
12. "Avatar: The Last Airbender", 17%
13. "Sherlock", 16%
14. "Succession", 16%
15. "Ted Lasso", 15%