The Average Person Has 13 Shows and 16 Movies on Their Watch List

According to a new poll, the average person has 13 TV shows and 16 movies on their watch list, which is about 104 hours' worth of content. And 68% of us think it'll be nearly impossible to get through all of it.

Here are the Top 15 shows on people's watch lists:

1. "Stranger Things", 24%

2. "Game of Thrones", 21%

3. "The Walking Dead", 21%

4. "Breaking Bad", 19%

5. "Squid Game", 19%

6. "The Crown", 18%

7. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", 18%

8. "Euphoria", 18%

9. "The Mandalorian", 18%

10. "Better Call Saul", 18%

11. "Friends", 17%

12. "Avatar: The Last Airbender", 17%

13. "Sherlock", 16%

14. "Succession", 16%

15. "Ted Lasso", 15%