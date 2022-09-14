iHeartRadio
The Average Person Has 13 Shows and 16 Movies on Their Watch List

According to a new poll, the average person has 13 TV shows and 16 movies on their watch list, which is about 104 hours' worth of content.  And 68% of us think it'll be nearly impossible to get through all of it.

Here are the Top 15 shows on people's watch lists:

 

1.  "Stranger Things",  24%

 

2.  "Game of Thrones",  21%

 

3.  "The Walking Dead",  21%

 

4.  "Breaking Bad",  19%

 

5.  "Squid Game",  19%

 

6.  "The Crown",  18%

 

7.  "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel",  18%

 

8.  "Euphoria",  18%

 

9.  "The Mandalorian",  18%

 

10.  "Better Call Saul",  18%

 

11.  "Friends",  17%

 

12.  "Avatar: The Last Airbender",  17%

 

13.  "Sherlock",  16%

 

14.  "Succession",  16%

 

15.  "Ted Lasso",  15%

