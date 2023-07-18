WATCH: Drake spotted visiting longtime Crescent Street pub while in Montreal

Drake is currently in the middle of his "It's All a Blur" tour which included a stop in Montreal last Friday night.

While in town, the rapper made it a point to visit longtime Crescent Street basement pub, Ziggy's Pub.

Of course, the visit caused quite a stir on the busy street with fans whipping out their phones and taking videos of Champagne Papi entering and exiting the bar.





The visit was not a random stop either. When Drake turned 18, he visited Montreal with a group of friends and they made a stop at Ziggy's Pub where he had his first drink as an adult.