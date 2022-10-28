WATCH: The Santa Clauses Trailer

iHeartRadio
The first official trailer is here for the highly anticipated "Santa Clause" sequel series, "The Santa Clauses". A follow-up to the 1994 classic, the show follows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) as he gets ready to hang up his red suit forever and retire as Santa Clause. But first, he must find his replacement. Looks like two actors from the original will be joining Tim Allen, including David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf and Eric Llyod, the actor who portrays his son Charlie. 

The Santa Clauses series will drop on Disney+ on November 16th. 

