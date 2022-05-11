Can you help this Montrealer find a nurse who changed their life?

In 1986, Ozzie Elias was only 7 when he was slated for heart surgery at The Children's and he was treated by a nurse who has since, without knowing it, become a part of Elias' family.

Now, more than 30 years later, he is attempting to reconnect with the nurse who took care of him leading up to the surgery in order to express his gratitude.

At this point, all that Elias remembers is that the nurse's name was either Elizabeth Ryan or Beverly Ryan.

Anyone with information is welcome to contact Elias directly via his Twitter account @MrMuscleTov.

Elias joined CJAD 800's Andrew Carter earlier this week with the full story. Listen: