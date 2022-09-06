Can you help us find these newlyweds from Montreal?

We need your help! A drone operator messaged us and is looking for a Montreal couple who got married in Aberdeen, Scotland in the past weeks. More specifically, the exact location was Dunnottar Castle.

We want to link the couple up with the photographer so they can get some incredible drone footage from their special day.

Here was his message to us:

Hi there my name is Robert, I'm from Glasgow, Scotland.



I was working up north of the country in Aberdeen for Tesla and on my free time I was flying my drone.



A wedding party turned up and started the ceremony so I exited to give them their space .



They had a photographer with them too .



I think the happy young couple were from Canada, I heard Montreal being mentioned and its all I've got to go on.



Yeah, they had a photographer that they paid for but that lady couldn't capture this moment!!!



Can we try and get this video to them so they can cherish this angle for the rest of their lives ?



Let's make them famous. I'm not a professional I was just there at the right time and there was never a good moment to get a point of contact for them. It would be so cool if we can pull it off! All the best from Scotland!

If you have an idea who the couple may be, feel free to slide into our DM's (Vinny, Shannon) or e-mail us (Shannon).