Concordia University offering course on Kendrick Lamar this winter

Looking for an elective this coming semester that isn't just filller?

Professor Yassin Alsalman, better known by his artist name Narcy, is offering up a course at Concordia University on rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Named "It's Bigger Than Hip-Hop: The Power of Us - Kendrick's Class," the course will go through Lamar's musical career while tying in sociopolitical issues.

In an Instagram post, Alsalman writes, "we will be tackling everything from the Policing of Black and Brown Bodies to a deep dive lyrical breakdown of the Heart series by Kung Fu Kenny."

The course also promises a trip to the Basquiat exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, two screenings and a special guest.



In the past, Alsalman offered a similar course on Kanye West and is promising additional music courses to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop culture.

"It's Bigger Than Hip-Hop: The Power of Us - Kendrick's Class" starts on Jan. 19, 2023 as part of the Winter 2023 semester at Concordia University.