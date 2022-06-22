DIY Ketchup Popsicle Recipe

Would you eat a ketchup popsicle?



The internet is divided after French's ketchup announced they are launching a limited-edition "Frenchsicle" aka a ketchup popsicle. There will be pop-up shops in Toronto ON, Vancouver BC and Leamington ON until June 24th.



Want to try a ketchuip flavoured popsicle? Here's a recipe to try at home!



•,4 ingredients

•,48 calories

•,10 minute prep time



INGREDIENTS:

3 1/4 cups of tomato juice

1/2 cup of Ketchup (whatever brand you like)

2 teaspoons hot sauce (whatever brand you like)

Optional: Caesar Rim



INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Put tomato juice, ketchup and hot sauce in a large pitcher. Whisk until well belnded.

2. Pour the mixture into the popsicle molds of your choice and freeze for at least 6 hours or until frozen completely.

3. Lightly sprinkle your ketchup popsicle with Caesar Rim for some extra kick!