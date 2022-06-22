DIY Ketchup Popsicle Recipe
Would you eat a ketchup popsicle?
The internet is divided after French's ketchup announced they are launching a limited-edition "Frenchsicle" aka a ketchup popsicle. There will be pop-up shops in Toronto ON, Vancouver BC and Leamington ON until June 24th.
Want to try a ketchuip flavoured popsicle? Here's a recipe to try at home!
•,4 ingredients
•,48 calories
•,10 minute prep time
INGREDIENTS:
3 1/4 cups of tomato juice
1/2 cup of Ketchup (whatever brand you like)
2 teaspoons hot sauce (whatever brand you like)
Optional: Caesar Rim
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Put tomato juice, ketchup and hot sauce in a large pitcher. Whisk until well belnded.
2. Pour the mixture into the popsicle molds of your choice and freeze for at least 6 hours or until frozen completely.
3. Lightly sprinkle your ketchup popsicle with Caesar Rim for some extra kick!