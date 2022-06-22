iHeartRadio
DIY Ketchup Popsicle Recipe

popsicle girl

Would you eat a ketchup popsicle?

The internet is divided after French's ketchup announced they are launching a limited-edition "Frenchsicle" aka a ketchup popsicle. There will be pop-up shops in Toronto ON, Vancouver BC and Leamington ON until June 24th. 

Want to try a ketchuip flavoured popsicle? Here's a recipe to try at home! 

 ,4 ingredients
 ,48 calories
 ,10 minute prep time 

INGREDIENTS:
3 1/4 cups of tomato juice
1/2 cup of Ketchup (whatever brand you like)
2 teaspoons hot sauce (whatever brand you like)
Optional: Caesar Rim 

INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Put tomato juice, ketchup and hot sauce in a large pitcher. Whisk until well belnded. 
2. Pour the mixture into the popsicle molds of your choice and freeze for at least 6 hours or until frozen completely. 
3. Lightly sprinkle your ketchup popsicle with Caesar Rim for some extra kick!

