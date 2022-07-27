Dua Lipa takes in the sights and sounds of Montreal

Dua Lipa was in town this past Monday to play the Bell Centre as part of her The Future Nostalgia Tour.

Accompanied by her 16 year old brother, Gjin, the 26 year old British pop star posted multiple shots of her and her brother taking in the sights and sounds of Montreal.

The two siblings can be seen taking a walk on Mount Royal, enjoying a St. Viateur bagel, strolling through Old Montreal and going past Habitat 67.

Dua Lipa returns to Montreal this weekend to play Montreal's Osheaga festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday, July 31. Tickets and more information available at Osheaga.com.