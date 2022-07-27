iHeartRadio
Choose your station
27°C
Instagram
99999
Sms*

Dua Lipa takes in the sights and sounds of Montreal

dualipamtl

Dua Lipa was in town this past Monday to play the Bell Centre as part of her The Future Nostalgia Tour.

Accompanied by her 16 year old brother, Gjin, the 26 year old British pop star posted multiple shots of her and her brother taking in the sights and sounds of Montreal.

The two siblings can be seen taking a walk on Mount Royal, enjoying a St. Viateur bagel, strolling through Old Montreal and going past Habitat 67.

Dua Lipa returns to Montreal this weekend to play Montreal's Osheaga festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday, July 31. Tickets and more information available at Osheaga.com.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Dua Lipa

3

Music News

Group Element Footer Virgin Montreal

Contact Virgin Radio Montreal

Phones

SMS Text Line 999-99

Studio 514-790-0959

Reception 514-529-3200

Instagram
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com