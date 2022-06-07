Get Caught Up On What's Trending!
Scream 6 is being filmed in Montreal this summer
but Neve Campbell will not be in it because of a salary dispute. She says the offer presented to her "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." She says the decision to move on was difficult.
Adam Sandler was on TV explaining why he has a black eye
Ouch! Adam Sandler accidentally injured himself with a phone and some tucked-in bedsheets. 😳 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/cr3M8iwHbJ— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2022