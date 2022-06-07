Get Caught Up On What's Trending!

iHeartRadio
Scream 6 is being filmed in Montreal this summer

but Neve Campbell will not be in it because of a salary dispute. She says the offer presented to her "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."  She says the decision to move on was difficult.

 

Adam Sandler was on TV explaining why he has a black eye 

He says he fell right back asleep even though he knew there was a a bit of blood. What's the dumbest way you've injured yourself?  

 

DEMI LOVATO's new album is called "Holy [Eff]" - The first single, "Skin of My Teeth", drops on Friday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

and it's out August 19th.  

Music News

