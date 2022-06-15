iHeartRadio
Mini basketball court opens in downtown Montreal

nrmlbskt

A new miniature basketball court, Nrml Bskt, has opened in downtown Montreal.

The court, which is open to the general public, is located at the Delta Hotel Montreal terrace (475 President-Kennedy Av.) and includes 5 hoops and 6 games.

The summer project is part of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce's "I Love Working Downtown" initiative, aimed at encouraging workers to return to the office.

Nrml Bskt is open daily until September 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Solo or group reservations are required and can be made at nrmlbskt.ca.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

