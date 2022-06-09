Montreal SPCA waives adoption fees this Friday

The Montreal SPCA announced they will be waiving adoption fees this Friday, June 10.

In an online statement, the animal shelter said, "The goal of this event is to find a loving adoptive family for all our protégés. During the process, you will be invited to contribute in the amount of your choice to our mission with the animals."

The Montreal SPCA currently has approximately 50 cats, several larger dogs, 20 rabbits and 60 small animals (mice, degus, guinea pigs, turtles, rats) up for adoption.

Those interested in adopting a pet can show up to the Montreal SPCA (5215 Jean Talon West) this Friday, June 10 from 9am to 7pm with a valid piece of ID. More information can be found at SPCA.com.