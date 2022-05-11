iHeartRadio
New study reveals most-used emoji in Canada

A new study by Crossword Solver has dipped into the world of emojis and has come up with statistics on the most-used emojis around the world.

The research took a look at geotagged tweets to come up with statistics for each country.

The findings determined that the most common emojis are "face with tears of joy" (😂) and "heart" (❤️). Additionally, "face with tears of joy" was the most popular emoji in 75 countries. 

Sure enough, the most common emoji in Canada and the U.S. is the "face with tears of joy" despite recent online suggestions from Gen Z arguing that it has become one of the most uncool emojis.

