Pick your own tulips in Montreal's Old Port

tulipsoldport

As if Montreal's Old Port didn't already have enough to offer, now you can also pick your own tulips!

Tulipes.ca has planted thousands of tulips in the Port close to King Edward Quay.

Admission is $20 for adults or $10 for kids under 5 or seniors aged 65 and older. An extra $2 will be charged for each tulip picked.

The tulip garden in Montreal's Old Port is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information and tickets at Tulipes.ca.

Similar tulip gardens are also set to open in Laval and Boucherville.

