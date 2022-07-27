Random Facts About Popular Teen Movies
Here are some random facts about popular "teen" movies that might surprise you:
- Joey King was stoned while filming a scene in "The Kissing Booth 3".
- There was an alternate ending to "Heathers" where Winona Ryder's character kills J.D. She then exits the high school and blows herself up with his bomb.
- Reese Witherspoon improvised slapping Ryan Phillippe in "Cruel Intentions".
- Kristen Stewart had to wear a Volturi cape in between takes while filming the wedding scenes in "Breaking Dawn Part 1". Basically to avoid images of her dress getting leaked.
- You know the parade scene in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"? It was an actual parade that was going on, and they just put their own float into it and started filming.
- Shawn Mendes almost played the main character in "Love, Simon".
- Hilary Duff was only 15 when filming "A Cinderella Story". But her love interest Chad Michael Murray was 22.
- Emma Stone had an asthma attack while filming the pretend sex scene her character has with her friend Brandon in "Easy A".
- Alicia Silverstone mispronouncing "Haitians" in "Clueless" wasn't planned. She really didn't know how to say it. The director liked it and kept it in the movie.
- Nina Dobrev filmed a scene for "Perks of Being a Wallflower" where her character gets an abortion. But it didn't make the cut.