Sheep will be returning to these Montreal parks this summer

The City of Montreal has announced that sheep will once again be taking on lawn mowing duties at a handful of Montreal parks this summer.

A flock of 12 sheep will be taking over André-Corbeil-dit-Tranchemontagne Park and Chevalier-Cuivré Park in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough from June 5 to July 24.

Another flock of 16 sheep will also take over Maisonneuve Park in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough from June 11 to September 4.

The idea is part of a larger eco-pasture project organized by Biquette Écopâturage with the goals of finding alternative ways of maintaining green spaces, educating the public about urban agriculture and adding playful actitivies to the current vocation of local parks.