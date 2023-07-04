Surprising Foods You Can BBQ

Move over burgers and steaks, there’s some unusual foods you can put on the BBQ that will give your next meal some serious wow-factor!

1. Grilled Romaine Lettuce





Say “goodbye” to cold salads and “hello” to delicious, smoky-flavoured lettuce. Start by slicing your romaine lettuce lengthwise. Brush it lightly with oil, and grill it lightly to get that charred appearance. Drizzle some balsamic vinaigrette on the lettuce and pair it with grilled tomatoes and peppers.

2. Grilled Watermelon





Start by cutting thick wedges that won’t fall through the grates of the grill. Add a salty seasoning rub of your choice like smoked paprika or tajin. This will help bring out the natural sweetness of the watermelon. Then, add a sprinkling of sugar to help caramelize the watermelon. Top it off with some lime zest and let it marinate for 10 minutes. Lastly, throw it on the grill for a quick sear. You don’t want to keep it on too long - just long enough for the watermelon to get good grill marks. Serve with cilantro and enjoy!

3. Grilled Berries

Take your ice-cream toppings to a new level with smoky berries. Add your berries to some foil and sprinkle with sugar. Seal it and grill for 5 to 10 minutes.



