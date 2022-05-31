These Montreal bars have ranked best in Canada

The list of Canada's Best Bars for 2022 has been released and Montreal once again figures prominently.

The list is part of Canada's 100 Best's annual publication and features 50 bars from coast-to-coast as voted on by a series of industry judges.

This year, 11 Montreal bars made it to the list:

5. Atwater Cocktail Club (512 Atwater)

6. Milky Way Cocktail Bar (1886 Centre)

7. El Pequeño (401a St. Vincent)





9. Cloakroom Bar (2175 de la Montagne, #100)

14. The Coldroom (St. Vincent at St. Amable)

22. Le Royal (1232 Mont Royal East)



25. VinVinVin (1290 Beaubien East)

37. Verdun Beach (4816 Wellington)

39. Bar Mamie (328 Beaubien East)



43. Nhậu Bar (600 William Street)

48. Taverne Atlantic (6512 du Parc)

Top spots went to Vancouver's Laowi & Blnd Tiger (#4), The Keefer Bar (#3), Botanist (#2) and Toronto's Civil Liberties (#1).





