These Montreal boroughs are handing out free flowers to residents

Do you have a green thumb? Before heading out to buy flowers for your garden, you may want to check with your Montreal borough to see if they are offering free flowers to local residents.

Keep in mind that some boroughs require residents to reserve online in advance. Other boroughs operate on a "while supplies last" basis. You can find out more by clicking on the borough names below.

Happy gardening!
 

  • Ville Saint-Laurent
    May 21, 9am-5pm, Serre du dos blancs (625 avenue Sainte-Croix)
    May 22, 10am-5pm, Serre du dos blancs (625 avenue Sainte-Croix)
    May 28, noon-5pm, Bibliothèque du Boisé (2727 boulevard Thimens)
     
  • Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 
    May 28 + May 29, 9am-noon + 1-4pm
    Francis-Bouillon Arena (3175 rue de Rouen)
    Saint-Donat Arena (6750 rue de Marseille)
    Clément-Jetté Arena (8780 avenue Dubuisson)
     
  • Plateau Mont-Royal
    May 28, 10am-3pm
    Maison de l’Amitié (Duluth between Coloniale and De Bullion)
    La Maison d’Aurore (Garnier between St-Joseph and Gilford)
    Les Amis du Champ des Possibles (St-Viateur between Waverly and Esplanade)
     
  • Le Sud Ouest 
    May 28, 9am-1pm
    Square Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier (4550 rue Sainte-Émilie)
    Oscar-Peterson Park (810 rue Chatham)
    Hibernia Square (2333 rue Mullins)
    Campbell-Ouest Park (1990 rue De Maricourt)
     
  • Saint-Leonard 
    May 28, 9am-noon
    Wilfried Bastien Park (8255 boulevard Lacordaire)
     
  • Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
    June 4, 10am-1pm
    Doug-Harvey Arena (4985 West Hill)
    Martin-Luther-King Park (3220 Appleton)
    Macdonald Park  (5355 Clanranald)
     
  • Outremont
    June 4, 9am-noon
    Centre communautaire intergénérationnel (999 McEachran)

