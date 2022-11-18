These movies theatres will waive admission fees this Saturday only

Cineplex movie theatres across the country will waive their admission fees for select movies this coming Saturday, November 19.

More specifically, the event is scheduled to run from 9-11am as part of Cineplex's Community Day and includes movies like Paws of Fury: The legend of Hank, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run and The Lost City.

In addition to free admission, concessions will be priced at $2.50 with $1 going to BGC Canada (formerly Boy & Girls Clubs of Canada).

A full list of participating theatres across Quebec is available below. More information about Community Day is available here.