Upcoming 'Scream' sequel filming in Montreal

If you're wandering around the McGill Ghetto these days, don't be surprised to see NYPD squad cars and film crews.

The sixth sequel of the Scream horror slasher film franchise is currently filming in Montreal.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the movie will star Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Hayden Panettiere.

The plot line has past characters from the series leaving Woodsboro to start anew in New York City. In this case, Montreal will serve as a location stand-in for the Big Apple.

Scream 6, as it is being dubbed online, started shooting in Montreal on June 10 and is set to wrap in August with a theatre release date of March 31, 2023.

 

 

 

 

