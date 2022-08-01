iHeartRadio
WATCH: Amy Schumer, Rachel Feinstein join dance party at Montreal mall

schumer

Comedians Amy Schumer and Rachel Feinstein were recently in Montreal for the 40th edition of the Just for Laughs festival.

On Saturday, Schumer posted a video to her Instagram account where she and Feinstein can be seen joining a dance party set to the tune of Lykke Li's "I Will Follow" at the Montreal Eaton Centre.

Although the event seemed random, thee dance party was actually organized by multidisciplinary art troupe, Baobab.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @amyschumer

 

 

