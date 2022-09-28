iHeartRadio
WATCH: Elton John & Britney Spears Debut Official ‘Hold Me Closer’ Music Video


spearsjohn

Elton John and Britney Spears' collab, "Hold Me Closer" now has a music video to go with it.

Filmed in Mexico City and directed by award-winner Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the video features a series of dancers against bright, scenic backgrounds.

In a recent tweet, John had this to say about the video: "beautifully [captures] an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times."

That said, don't expect to see either John or Spears -- it's really all about the music and the energy instead.

Music News

