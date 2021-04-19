Bloom Cam, Lord of The Rings Series & TJ's Microwave | April 19, 2021

Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, the simple pleasures of life (03:38), our hilarious drunk DM's (13:32) and should Adam buy a Roman coin (25:09). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto. Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am! Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake