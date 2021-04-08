Googling Your Symptoms, Music Taste & Best Fast Food Sides | April 8, 2021

Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, a house for sale in the Bridal Path (05:00), Ghosted (13:46) and an all new 10am Trivia (37:53). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto. Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am! Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake