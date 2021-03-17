Happy St. Patrick's Day, Zoom Escaper & Renting On The Moon | March 17, 2021

Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, unwritten rules (05:22), is Trevor a bad person (18:31) and Elliot Page (36:57). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto. Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am! Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake