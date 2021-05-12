Instagram Pronouns, Tiger King Cast In Toronto & Things That Are Never Coming Back | May 12, 2021
Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, Drake has been named Artist of The Decade (03:31), you can hug in the UK on May 17th (16:21) and is Kourtney a bad person (21:52).
Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto.
Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am!
Follow us on Instagram:
@VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake