Pink Super Moon, Travelling to Mars & A Feel Good Story | April 27, 2021

  • image.jpg?t=1602094758&size=Large

    Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, tips on talking to people post covid (03:40), why did Ben Ghost Julia (14:20) and Adam's hilarious dad moment (32:12). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto.  Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am!  Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake

