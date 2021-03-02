The Pink Band Aid Campaign, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups & Two Second Tuesday | March 2, 2021

Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, a building in Toronto will pay you to move in (02:50), an updated on Lady Gaga's dog walker (04:40) and getting fined for something that you didn't know was illegal (35:30). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto. Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am! Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake