Toronto Things, Farmers' Almanac & TJ's Renovation | April 12, 2021

Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, watching TV with the subtitles on (07:03), weird sleep routine (13:55) and 10am Trivia (20:40). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6am - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio Toronto. Catch Ghosted on Tuesday's & Thursday's at 8am! Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake